Henry County driver sentenced to 15 years after killing man in fiery crash

Andre Denson, 41, of Hampton, was convicted Thursday night on charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving under the influence and not wearing a seatbelt, Henry County Assistant District Attorneys John Murray and Caitlin McGillicuddy said in a news release. Fifteen years is the maximum sentence for vehicular homicide.

On the evening of Jan. 13, 2019, Morrie Carraway had just left his home and was headed to work. Denson, driving a Dodge Ram truck, ran through a stop sign at Lester Mill Road and Bill Gardner Parkway in Locust Grove and hit the side of the 57-year-old’s Ford F-150, prosecutors said.