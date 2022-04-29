BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man shot, killed by Atlanta officer serving murder warrant
Henry County driver sentenced to 15 years after killing man in fiery crash

A Henry County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for vehicular homicide. Andre Denson was found guilty in the death of Morrie Carraway in 2019.

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
9 minutes ago

A Henry County man was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison for driving drunk and killing a man in a fiery crash, officials announced Friday.

Andre Denson, 41, of Hampton, was convicted Thursday night on charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving under the influence and not wearing a seatbelt, Henry County Assistant District Attorneys John Murray and Caitlin McGillicuddy said in a news release. Fifteen years is the maximum sentence for vehicular homicide.

On the evening of Jan. 13, 2019, Morrie Carraway had just left his home and was headed to work. Denson, driving a Dodge Ram truck, ran through a stop sign at Lester Mill Road and Bill Gardner Parkway in Locust Grove and hit the side of the 57-year-old’s Ford F-150, prosecutors said.

The impact sent Carraway’s truck off to the side of the road, where it caught on fire, the release said. When emergency responders arrived, they found Carraway dead, trapped inside the fiery truck.

A blood test taken at a hospital determined Denson was above the legal limit for alcohol, according to prosecutors.

After police issued a warrant for Denson, he was later arrested in Michigan. While there, he had been convicted of a second DUI.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

