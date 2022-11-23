Heads up, frequent fryers: Thanksgiving is the worst day for kitchen infernos

Putting a partially frozen turkey into a hot fryer is a particularly bad idea, as that can cause oil to splatter. Come Thursday, should you decide you’ll fry if you want to, experts advise these safety tips.

1. Place the fryer outside on a flat surface that can’t burn, such as cement, and several feet away from anything that can ignite.

2. Thaw the turkey completely before cooking.

3. Don’t let children or pets come anywhere near it. An adult should watch the fryer while it cooks.

4. Use a fryer with thermostat controls.

5. Use potholders and oven mitts when handling the turkey.

Even if you take the safer route and stand by your pan, safety’s still important. Experts advise these tips for ensuring a safe holiday.

1. Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop and keep an eye on the food.

2. Stay inside the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.

3. Keep children away from the stove, hot foods and liquids (and candles and lit fireplaces, of course)

4. Make sure smoke alarms work.