Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

He went missing in 2015 in Gwinnett. His attacker now faces life in prison

By
17 minutes ago

A decade after a man went missing, his killer was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in a Gwinnett County courtroom, officials said.

A jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding Jeffrey Emerson Moulder, 30, guilty of malice murder and two counts of felony murder in a January 2015 strangulation, Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office spokesman Marcus Garner said. Moulder was sentenced to life without parole for the death of 21-year-old Samuel Waters.

“Samuel Waters’ family is able to get justice after 10 long years,” DA Patsy Austin-Gatson said in a statement. “Our goal was to ensure that this family was able to get closure for this tragic loss. This was not an easy case to close because the body was never found. But our team was able to successfully piece together evidence to prove the defendant’s guilt.”

Until 2021, Waters was classified as a missing person. The last time he had been seen was Jan. 4, 2015.

Authorities said Moulder lured Waters to a back road in Lawrenceville and strangled him to death. He then “dismembered” Waters’ body and disposed of the remains in several areas near Lake Lanier after “unsuccessfully” attempting to burn it, Garner confirmed.

ExploreCourt document tells gruesome details of missing Gwinnett man’s death

At some point after the killing, officials said Moulder told at least seven people, including his first and second wives, about what he had done to get advice on how to dispose of the body. Testimony from the trial revealed he also described the locations where he had buried parts of the body.

According to Garner, Moulder committed the crime because his first wife, who had a child with Waters, was considering divorcing him. Moulder then attempted to bring Waters back into the woman’s life to avoid paying child support for his own and Waters’ child. Garner confirmed that Waters was not involved in his child’s life and was never married to the woman.

“(The woman) told Moulder that to salvage the marriage, he would have to get Waters back out of her life,” Garner said.

It wasn’t until 2021 that Lawrenceville police were informed of Moulder’s confession, authorities said. After an argument during which Moulder strangled his second wife until she was unconscious, she separated from him and told police about his confession, Garner stated.

Investigators subsequently searched several areas for Waters’ remains with cadaver dogs, but did not make any discoveries. The dogs, however, found evidence that human remains had once been in one of the burial locations.

During the trial, a cadaver dog expert explained to the jury how a K-9 could identify where remains had potentially deteriorated.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Two people were found dead Friday at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

2 found dead in SW Atlanta apartment after man barricades himself, police say

Man convicted in decades-old murder of siblings in DeKalb County

2h ago

The New Mexico judge who presided over Alec Baldwin's trial is set to retire

The Latest

Kenneth Perry was convicted in the 1990 cold case fatal stabbing and rape of Pamela Sumpter and murder of her brother, John Sumpter.

Man convicted in decades-old murder of siblings in DeKalb County

2h ago

2 found dead in SW Atlanta apartment after man barricades himself, police say

Georgia courthouse pauses to honor victims in Nichols rampage

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.