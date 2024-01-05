He stole $11 million. Now, he’ll spend 11 years in federal prison

The man who pulled off an astounding multi-million dollar heist from inside Georgia’s toughest state prison was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison.
In imposing the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones also ordered Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. to pay more than $12.5 million in restitution — $11 million for the money he stole from the Charles Schwab account of billionaire movie producer Sidney Kimmel; $1.2 million he stole from an individual in Alabama, and $391,000 from a bank.
The sentencing caps a criminal prosecution that began in the summer of 2020 when a contraband cellphone seized from Cofield inside the Georgia Department of Corrections’ super max facility yielded the data that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and other federal investigators needed to uncover the $11 million heist.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution later revealed that the money was drained from Kimmel’s account in what is believed to be the biggest theft ever pulled off from inside a state prison. Cofield used the money to purchase gold coins, had the coins transported from Idaho to Atlanta on a private plane and used part of the haul to buy a $4.4 million mansion in Buckhead.
Cofield also was named as the sole defendant in a federal criminal information in Alabama last year contending that he orchestrated similar thefts from unspecified online accounts between January 2018 and February 2019. The stolen money was turned into gold in those instances as well, the government alleged.
Cofield had pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
He pulled off his crimes from inside the prison system’s Special Management Unit, which houses the state’s most problematic prisoners in single-man cells.