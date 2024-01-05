He stole $11 million. Now, he’ll spend 11 years in federal prison

The man who pulled off an astounding multi-million dollar heist from inside Georgia’s toughest state prison was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison.

In imposing the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones also ordered Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. to pay more than $12.5 million in restitution — $11 million for the money he stole from the Charles Schwab account of billionaire movie producer Sidney Kimmel; $1.2 million he stole from an individual in Alabama, and $391,000 from a bank.

The sentencing caps a criminal prosecution that began in the summer of 2020 when a contraband cellphone seized from Cofield inside the Georgia Department of Corrections’ super max facility yielded the data that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and other federal investigators needed to uncover the $11 million heist.