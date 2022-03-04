Hall County sheriff fires deputy after fatal crash

A Hall County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after allegedly causing a fatal crash in Gainesville, authorities said.
Aaron Buchanan was off duty and driving in his marked patrol vehicle at the time of the collision, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The crash, which killed one person and injured another, occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Dawsonville Highway at Nix Drive.
The identities of the victims were not released.
“This deputy failed to follow his training and our agency’s long-standing policies and procedures and neglected to obey state law,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said in the release.
The sheriff’s office did not specify why the deputy was at fault or if he was injured in the crash. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
Buchanan had worked for the sheriff’s office since September 2016.
