Hall County man sentenced for beating cab driver over $7 fare

The attack came at the end of a 3-mile taxi ride and resulted in charges of aggravated battery and theft of service for 24-year-old Guillermo Carmelo-Alonzo, according to court documents. After entering a negotiated plea, Carmelo-Alonzo was sentenced April 6 to 10 years, with the first year to be served behind bars and the rest on probation.

He was given credit for time served since his April 2022 arrest, documents showed.