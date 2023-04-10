X

Hall County deputies shoot wanted man who pointed gun at them, agency says

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A man wanted on felony charges pointed a gun at deputies attempting to arrest him Monday, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies then shot the man in his backyard.

Jason William Grindle, 34, was shot multiple times but was alert when taken to a hospital, according to a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

Just before 2:15 p.m., Hall deputies, along with officers from the Gainesville Police Department and a GBI agent, went to Grindle’s home in the 2400 block of Brand Drive to serve warrants.

“As law enforcement approached Grindle in the backyard of the residence, the suspect presented a handgun,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “At that point, HCSO deputies fired on Grindle.”

No officers were injured.

Grindle was wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault, home invasion, armed robbery and exploitation of an elder person out of Stephens County, the Hall sheriff’s office said. He also was wanted in Hall, but that charge was not released.

Grindle has served four stints in state prisons, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. His most recent release was in December 2020. Grindle was previously convicted in Stephens, Franklin and Habersham counties for various felonies, including theft by taking, fleeing police and drug possession, records show.

