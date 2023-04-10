Hall County deputies shoot wanted man who pointed gun at them, agency says

Grindle was wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault, home invasion, armed robbery and exploitation of an elder person out of Stephens County, the Hall sheriff’s office said. He also was wanted in Hall, but that charge was not released.

Grindle has served four stints in state prisons, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. His most recent release was in December 2020. Grindle was previously convicted in Stephens, Franklin and Habersham counties for various felonies, including theft by taking, fleeing police and drug possession, records show.

