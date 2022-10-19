ajc logo
X

Gwinnett police seek hit-and-run driver involved in deadly I-85 crash

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Gwinnett County investigators were searching Wednesday for a driver who left the scene of a deadly wreck on I-85.

At about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to a wreck on I-85 southbound, north of the Beaver Ruin Road exit. A Honda Accord collided with an SUV, causing the Honda to strike the median wall and roll over, according to Gwinnett police.

Earl Griffis IV, 40, of Atlanta, was ejected from the Honda and died from his injuries, police said. Griffis’ family members in Gary, Indiana, were notified of the crash.

Investigators believe the driver of the SUV, which was white or silver, continued southbound on the interstate. The cause of the crash has not been determined, police said.

Explore‘How could you be that callous?’ Family grieves veteran shot to death on I-285

Initially, the GSP said the wreck may have been the result of road rage. On Wednesday, Gwinnett police said there is no indication of road rage at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to email GCPD investigators at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or call 678-442-5653. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Republican county chairwoman, husband plead guilty in Jan. 6 charge3h ago

Credit: AJC

TV election ad spending in Georgia has stations scrambling to add telecasts
5h ago

Credit: Mark Lennihan

IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Behind the early voting turnout surge in Georgia
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Behind the early voting turnout surge in Georgia
12h ago

Credit: AP

Bama receiver Jermaine Burton, a former UGA star, allegedly struck fan after Tide’s loss
53m ago
The Latest

Woman hospitalized after being caught in crossfire near Atlantic Station
1h ago
5 hospitalized after massive house fire in South Fulton
2h ago
Fundraiser launched for family of worker shot to death in Buckhead
3h ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top