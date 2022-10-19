Gwinnett police seek hit-and-run driver involved in deadly I-85 crash

Gwinnett County investigators were searching Wednesday for a driver who left the scene of a deadly wreck on I-85.
At about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to a wreck on I-85 southbound, north of the Beaver Ruin Road exit. A Honda Accord collided with an SUV, causing the Honda to strike the median wall and roll over, according to Gwinnett police.
Earl Griffis IV, 40, of Atlanta, was ejected from the Honda and died from his injuries, police said. Griffis’ family members in Gary, Indiana, were notified of the crash.
Investigators believe the driver of the SUV, which was white or silver, continued southbound on the interstate. The cause of the crash has not been determined, police said.
Initially, the GSP said the wreck may have been the result of road rage. On Wednesday, Gwinnett police said there is no indication of road rage at this point in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to email GCPD investigators at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or call 678-442-5653. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
