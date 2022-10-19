Gwinnett police seek hit-and-run driver involved in deadly I-85 crash

At about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to a wreck on I-85 southbound, north of the Beaver Ruin Road exit. A Honda Accord collided with an SUV, causing the Honda to strike the median wall and roll over, according to Gwinnett police.

Earl Griffis IV, 40, of Atlanta, was ejected from the Honda and died from his injuries, police said. Griffis’ family members in Gary, Indiana, were notified of the crash.