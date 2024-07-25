Gwinnett police seek help ID’ing suspect in death of man found in truck

Gwinnett County police are asking for help identifying a suspect in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a truck earlier this month, officials said.

Officers made the discovery July 3 when they were called to the 200 block of Paden Cove Trail and found the body of Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez, 40, in his white Chevrolet Silverado. The truck, which had a Tennessee tag, was parked halfway onto a curb just inside the entrance to the Paden Cove neighborhood, which is off Lawrenceville Highway.

Officials have not said how Rodriguez died.