Gwinnett police seek help ID’ing suspect in death of man found in truck

A Lawrenceville man was found dead in his truck in the 200 block of Paden Cove Trail.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

A Lawrenceville man was found dead in his truck in the 200 block of Paden Cove Trail.
By
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County police are asking for help identifying a suspect in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a truck earlier this month, officials said.

Officers made the discovery July 3 when they were called to the 200 block of Paden Cove Trail and found the body of Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez, 40, in his white Chevrolet Silverado. The truck, which had a Tennessee tag, was parked halfway onto a curb just inside the entrance to the Paden Cove neighborhood, which is off Lawrenceville Highway.

Officials have not said how Rodriguez died.

He had been reported missing by his wife two days before his body was found, according to police. She told officers she last saw him the morning of July 1 as he left in the truck but never returned home.

Now, police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect described as a man in his 20s or 30s with a slim build. He was seen in security footage walking in a residential area near Bethesda Church Road and Hidden Drive, roughly two miles from where Rodriguez was found.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-(TIPS)8477 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

