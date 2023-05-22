X

Gwinnett police looking for white pickup truck connected to deadly hit-and-run

Two months ago, someone hit a man as he walked along a busy Gwinnett County road and left him for dead. Now, police need help tracking down the driver of the vehicle they believe was involved.

It was around 9:30 p.m. on March 3 when officers got calls about a man slumped over near the sidewalk in front of a construction area at 6700 Dawson Boulevard and bleeding from his head, according to an incident report. One of the callers told dispatchers they didn’t think the man was breathing.

When police arrived, they found the victim in the middle of the road with what appeared to be tire marks on his face, the report states. Emergency medics pronounced him dead at the scene, and officers used their patrol cars to block the view of his body from passing motorists.

He was later identified as 31-year-old Razak Ndego Iddrisa, police said in a news release. It’s not known how long his body had been in the street after the crash.

Investigators believe a person driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck hit Iddrisa. Security footage from a nearby business captured the truck entering the property around the time of the collision, and parts of it were found at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or 678-442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

