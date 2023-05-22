Gwinnett police looking for white pickup truck connected to deadly hit-and-run

It was around 9:30 p.m. on March 3 when officers got calls about a man slumped over near the sidewalk in front of a construction area at 6700 Dawson Boulevard and bleeding from his head, according to an incident report. One of the callers told dispatchers they didn’t think the man was breathing.

When police arrived, they found the victim in the middle of the road with what appeared to be tire marks on his face, the report states. Emergency medics pronounced him dead at the scene, and officers used their patrol cars to block the view of his body from passing motorists.