Gwinnett officials trying to ID suspects responsible for Molotov cocktail fires

A recent rash of fires ignited with Molotov cocktails in Gwinnett County has investigators searching for the suspected arsonists.
Five incidents are being investigated, dating back to June 28, authorities said. The most recent was ignited Monday. Officials said each involved an “improvised incendiary device” that investigators described as a Molotov cocktail.
The blazes were centered in unincorporated areas near Sugarloaf Parkway and Five Forks Trickum Road to Oak Road in southwest Gwinnett.
Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services did not provide specific information about any of the incidents, citing the ongoing investigation. Department spokesman Lt. Ryan McGiboney said many of the fires were in grass patches or pine straw beds near roads or in parking lots.
“So far there has not been any damage to buildings or vehicles and no injuries have been reported,” McGiboney said in a news release.
Fire and police investigators are asking residents and business owners to report any suspicious activity.
Georgia Arson Control, a statewide non-profit, offers rewards up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of arsonists.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890, or contact the Georgia Arson Control hotline at 800-282-5804.
About the Author