Gwinnett mother accused of killing infant daughter after heating house with oven

But it wasn’t until August of this year that the child’s death was ruled a homicide, Channel 2 reported. It’s not clear why the autopsy investigation took nine months to complete.

Walker was arrested in September, according to online jail records. She faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree child cruelty.

The baby’s short life was full of challenges, investigators said in court. She spent three weeks in a neonatal intensive care unit after her birth due to cocaine being found in her system, Channel 2 reported, and the Division of Family and Children Services nearly removed her from Walker’s custody. Instead, a safety plan was put in place, stating that Walker was not to be alone with the infant.

It is not clear why the baby was alone with Walker at the time of her death. Eden’s father was on his way to Alabama when she died, according to the news station. He does not face any charges in the child’s death.