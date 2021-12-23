Gwinnett man arrested, accused of bringing 12-year-old from Texas for sex

A Buford man faces child abuse charges in two different states after authorities said he collaborated with a woman to bring a 12-year-old girl to Gwinnett County in order to sexually abuse her.
Gesart Hoxha, 20, is charged with sex crimes against a minor in both Texas, where the child was put on an airplane, and Georgia, where the alleged abuse occurred, according to Gwinnett County police. Adrienne Klein, 43, is accused of arranging the child’s travel between states.
The charges are the result of a months-long investigation that began in Arlington, Texas, according to Gwinnett police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle.
The Arlington Police Department was already looking into allegations of child molestation involving Klein and Hoxha, Valle said. Gwinnett detectives opened an investigation of their own Sept. 7 after the Texas agency alerted them of the alleged incidents that happened in Buford.
According to investigators, Hoxha worked with Klein to send the 12-year-old from a location in Texas to Gwinnett. The pair arranged for the girl to take a flight to Georgia, where Hoxha met her, Valle said.
When Gwinnett police searched Hoxha’s home on Appaloosa Lane, they found “explicit photos of the victim” and large sums of cash, the spokeswoman said. The photos were contained in messages Hoxha allegedly exchanged online with the 12-year-old, she said.
Gwinnett police charged Klein with enticing a child for indecent purposes and second-degree cruelty to children. She is awaiting extradition to Gwinnett from Florida.
In Gwinnett, Hoxha is charged with child molestation, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes and using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for a visual medium. Arlington police charged Hoxha with indecency with a child by sexual contact.
About the Author