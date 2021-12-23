Hamburger icon
Gwinnett man arrested, accused of bringing 12-year-old from Texas for sex

The man faces several charges including child molestion.
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A Buford man faces child abuse charges in two different states after authorities said he collaborated with a woman to bring a 12-year-old girl to Gwinnett County in order to sexually abuse her.

Gesart Hoxha, 20, is charged with sex crimes against a minor in both Texas, where the child was put on an airplane, and Georgia, where the alleged abuse occurred, according to Gwinnett County police. Adrienne Klein, 43, is accused of arranging the child’s travel between states.

The charges are the result of a months-long investigation that began in Arlington, Texas, according to Gwinnett police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle.

The Arlington Police Department was already looking into allegations of child molestation involving Klein and Hoxha, Valle said. Gwinnett detectives opened an investigation of their own Sept. 7 after the Texas agency alerted them of the alleged incidents that happened in Buford.

According to investigators, Hoxha worked with Klein to send the 12-year-old from a location in Texas to Gwinnett. The pair arranged for the girl to take a flight to Georgia, where Hoxha met her, Valle said.

When Gwinnett police searched Hoxha’s home on Appaloosa Lane, they found “explicit photos of the victim” and large sums of cash, the spokeswoman said. The photos were contained in messages Hoxha allegedly exchanged online with the 12-year-old, she said.

Gwinnett police charged Klein with enticing a child for indecent purposes and second-degree cruelty to children. She is awaiting extradition to Gwinnett from Florida.

In Gwinnett, Hoxha is charged with child molestation, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes and using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for a visual medium. Arlington police charged Hoxha with indecency with a child by sexual contact.

About the Author

Asia Simone Burns is a breaking news reporter for the AJC. Burns, who was formerly an intern in AJC’s newsroom, now writes about crime, traffic and weather. She is a graduate of Samford University and has previously reported for NPR and WABE, Atlanta’s NPR member station.

