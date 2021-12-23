Gwinnett man arrested, accused of bringing 12-year-old from Texas for sex

Gesart Hoxha, 20, is charged with sex crimes against a minor in both Texas, where the child was put on an airplane, and Georgia, where the alleged abuse occurred, according to Gwinnett County police. Adrienne Klein, 43, is accused of arranging the child’s travel between states.

The charges are the result of a months-long investigation that began in Arlington, Texas, according to Gwinnett police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle.