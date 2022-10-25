Gwinnett high school student accused of firing gun as classes dismissed

Kaleb James Henderson is accused of shooting at someone in a car around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Channel 2 Action News reported. Henderson, of Snellville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon within school safety zones and reckless conduct, jail records show.

“We had just got out of school and not even three minutes later, we heard three gunshots in the air,” a Shiloh senior told WSB.