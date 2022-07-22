ajc logo
Gwinnett deputy accused of smuggling drugs into jail arrested, fired

A jailer at the Gwinnett County detention facility was arrested Friday amid allegations he smuggled drugs and other contraband into the lockup.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A former Gwinnett County corrections officer was arrested Friday on charges tied to an illegal drug smuggling operation inside the detention center, authorities said.

Kenneth Sutton, 56, was booked on charges of conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband, introduction of contraband-drugs, distribution of MDM-Ecstasy, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of over an ounce of marijuana, use of communication facility in committing a felony and violation of oath of office. He remained jailed without bond Friday evening, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Authorities did not share details about the allegations against Sutton or what led to his arrest, citing the ongoing investigation. According to the release, he was fired from his position as a deputy.

Sheriff’s office detectives collaborated with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office to investigate Sutton. The agency said Sheriff Keybo Taylor implemented more safeguards and adjusted policies at the jail last year, which included more frequent inspections and the addition of two K-9s used to thwart all smuggling attempts.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

