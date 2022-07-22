Gwinnett deputy accused of smuggling drugs into jail arrested, fired

Kenneth Sutton, 56, was booked on charges of conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband, introduction of contraband-drugs, distribution of MDM-Ecstasy, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of over an ounce of marijuana, use of communication facility in committing a felony and violation of oath of office. He remained jailed without bond Friday evening, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Authorities did not share details about the allegations against Sutton or what led to his arrest, citing the ongoing investigation. According to the release, he was fired from his position as a deputy.