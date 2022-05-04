Guilty verdict in 2018 shooting death of man whose body was dumped in DeKalb river

Rodrell Matthews, 34, was reported missing in July 2018, two days after he was last seen at a Lithonia home on Chupp Road, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office. The home was known to be a hangout spot where people routinely smoked, drank and carried weapons, prosecutors said.

Witnesses told investigators that Matthews had a weapon by his side when he arrived at the house on July 11, went inside and was shot and killed by 36-year-old Rondricques Brundage, someone with whom he had prior disagreements, prosecutors said. At trial, Brundage testified that he shot Matthews in self-defense, but witnesses reported Matthews never pointed his weapon at Brundage, according to prosecutors.