GSP: Atlanta police lieutenant faces DUI charge, fled hospital after crash

Renato Anaya, 48, who has been with the department for more than two decades, was placed on “non-enforcement status” after his arrest, according to a statement by Atlanta police, which launched an internal investigation into the incident.

“Chief (Darin) Schierbaum and APD commanders take incidents like this very seriously and will review the outcome of the investigation to determine the next steps,” the statement added. “At this time, the investigation continues.”