Griffin men convicted on RICO charges for orchestrating gang operation

A jury found Myrrin Kendrell Watson, 43, and Andre Denard Noble, 37, guilty Tuesday on two counts apiece of violating the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) act, according to Marie Broder, district attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit. They were both sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Watson and Noble were career criminals who led a local network of the Rollin 20 Neighborhood Bloods, a notorious street gang originally founded in south Los Angeles in the 1970s, Broder said in a news release.