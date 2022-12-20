Griffin man sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run crash

After the fatal incident, family members expressed their sadness for Head and his daughter, who was born just one day before the fatal crash.

“He never got a chance to see her, and that’s what hurts me the most because he lived for his children. And he definitely wanted to take part in her life,” Head’s aunt, Anita Harps, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this year.

A lifelong musician, Head was 18 when he started singing for the Gospel Challengers, a six-member group led by Maranatha International Christian Church Bishop Lee Moore. His family described his ability as a “gift that God had given him.”

“It was born in him,” Harps said. “He sang when he was 3 years old.”