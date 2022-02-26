Grandmother dies after being pulled from Paulding County house fire

Paulding County Coroner Lindsey Eberhart identified the woman Saturday as Jean Skoglund. Eberhart said the GBI will be performing an autopsy.

According to Paulding County Fire-Rescue officials, Skoglund was trapped on the second floor of her house for several minutes as the blaze raged through the home. A Paulding County deputy reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home when he arrived, according to the release.

Crews tried to save the elderly woman, entering the house through a second-story window at the rear of the structure. Firefighters found Skoglund passed out in a hallway filled with “heavy heat and smoky conditions,” according to fire department spokesperson Lt. Steve Mapes.

Crews pulled the woman out of the home, then performed CPR and other life-saving measures on her in the front yard of the home. Paramedics took the woman to Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, where she died, Mapes confirmed in the news release.