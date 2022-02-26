Hamburger icon
Grandmother dies after being pulled from Paulding County house fire

A 70-year-old woman died in a blaze at this Paulding County home on Halehaven Drive in Douglasville on Friday. (Credit: Paulding County Fire/Rescue)

Credit: Paulding County Fire/Rescue

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A 70-year-old woman died after a fire at her home Friday morning, according to the Paulding County Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire department officials continue to investigate the blaze, which began shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Hale Haven Drive to the northwest of Douglasville.

A kitchen fire broke out at the Paulding County home, prompting the woman’s 18-year-old grandson to call 911. He told dispatchers a family member was trapped inside the burning home.

She was rescued, but later died at an area hospital.

“It appears the fire started on the stove while cooking and rapidly spread throughout the home,” said a news release from the fire department.

Paulding County Coroner Lindsey Eberhart identified the woman Saturday as Jean Skoglund. Eberhart said the GBI will be performing an autopsy.

According to Paulding County Fire-Rescue officials, Skoglund was trapped on the second floor of her house for several minutes as the blaze raged through the home. A Paulding County deputy reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home when he arrived, according to the release.

Crews tried to save the elderly woman, entering the house through a second-story window at the rear of the structure. Firefighters found Skoglund passed out in a hallway filled with “heavy heat and smoky conditions,” according to fire department spokesperson Lt. Steve Mapes.

Crews pulled the woman out of the home, then performed CPR and other life-saving measures on her in the front yard of the home. Paramedics took the woman to Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, where she died, Mapes confirmed in the news release.

About the Authors

Featured
