Grady Hospital asks for help identifying 2 John Doe patients

One of the John Does is a developmentally disabled man who’s been in hospital care since Jan. 6 when he was found in an abandoned house in the 200 block of Childs Drive in northwest Atlanta, according to Grady officials.

The man appears to be 25 to 30 years old. He’s described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with the name “Donna” tattooed on his right arm. Hospital officials said he could not give them any information to help them find his family.