Grady Hospital asks for help identifying 2 John Doe patients

Officials at Grady Memorial Hospital are trying to reunite two hospitalized men with their loved ones and are asking for the public’s help to identify them.
One of the John Does is a developmentally disabled man who’s been in hospital care since Jan. 6 when he was found in an abandoned house in the 200 block of Childs Drive in northwest Atlanta, according to Grady officials.
The man appears to be 25 to 30 years old. He’s described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with the name “Donna” tattooed on his right arm. Hospital officials said he could not give them any information to help them find his family.
The other unidentified man is a critically ill patient who was admitted Feb. 7. Officials said he was found on the side of the road near Murphy and Avon avenues in southwest Atlanta.
The patient, who appears to be in his 60s, is described as 5-10 and 190 pounds with a black-and-gray beard and hair as well as old burn scars on his left arm and leg.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not publishing photos of the second patient because his injuries were too severe to display.
Anyone who has information about either of the men is asked to call Grady’s social services department at 404-616-5331.
