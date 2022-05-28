Graduation party shooting in Thomaston leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One person was killed and two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a graduation party in Thomaston early Saturday morning, officials said.
More than 200 people were at the Middle Georgia party when police were called to an event center just before 1 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News.
Police said most in attendance were juveniles, the news station reported. Thomaston is about 70 miles south of Atlanta.
Akeem Ellison, 18, of Manchester, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
A 17-year-old from Manchester was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and a 15-year-old from Thomaston was taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known.
Officials said they believe the shooting started after a fight broke out inside the event center.
Police did not release any information on possible suspects.
This was the second shooting at a graduation party in Georgia in a week. Investigators believe at least 50 gunshots were fired the previous early Saturday morning when a graduation party in a Fayette County neighborhood swelled to nearly 200 guests, most of whom were not invited, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Deputies were called about 12:20 a.m. when multiple shots were heard in the area. Two people were injured in the Fayette County incident.
