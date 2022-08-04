Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing over 1,000 glasses from Warby Parker

The company, Warby Parker, offers a free home try-on program in which customers can test up to five pairs of non-prescription eyeglasses before deciding which ones to purchase. To use this program, users must put up a valid credit card in order to cover the cost of any lost or damaged frames, but they will not be charged if the products are returned intact.

The frames are supposed to be mailed back to the company within five days, but Rachelle Parker, a 39-year-old from the small Fayette County town of Brooks, had other ideas, according to the attorney general’s office.