Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice stepping down in July

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Harold Melton announced Friday he will be stepping down from the court effective July 1.
In a statement to court staff and the Georgia Judicial Council, Melton said he didn’t want life to pass him by.
“July 31 will mark my 30th year working in state government, 16 years with the Court,” Melton said. “This fall, all of our three children will be attending college at the same time.”
“Now is the best time for me to explore opportunities for the next season of life that will allow me to best serve our legal community and my extended family,” he said.
Melton said he has “such a peace and confidence that justice will continue to be served” in Georgia.
