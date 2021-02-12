X

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice stepping down in July

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton talks about the Georgia criminal justice system at the Municipal Building in Augusta, Ga. Melton announced Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 that he is stepping down on July 1. Melton said in a statement that he did not yet know what he would do next, but that he is exploring opportunities “for the next season of life that will allow me to best serve our legal community and my extended family.” (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File)
Credit: Michael Holahan

Crime & Public Safety | 29 minutes ago
By Christian Boone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Harold Melton announced Friday he will be stepping down from the court effective July 1.

In a statement to court staff and the Georgia Judicial Council, Melton said he didn’t want life to pass him by.

“July 31 will mark my 30th year working in state government, 16 years with the Court,” Melton said. “This fall, all of our three children will be attending college at the same time.”

“Now is the best time for me to explore opportunities for the next season of life that will allow me to best serve our legal community and my extended family,” he said.

Melton said he has “such a peace and confidence that justice will continue to be served” in Georgia.

