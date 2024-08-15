Georgia State Capitol reopens after phony email threat, police say

The Georgia State Capitol was temporarily evacuated Thursday afternoon after an email threat was received.
“All persons inside should evacuate in an orderly fashion,” Capitol police said in a text message.
Officers cleared the building and said there was no threat.
“ALL CLEAR! No threat was located. Email believed to be part of a hoax sent to multiple states. The Capitol is resuming normal operations,” a second text message said.
