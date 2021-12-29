Georgia mother charged in 5-year-old’s death

The Russell County (Alabama) Coroner’s Office pronounced Kamarie dead at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 13, WTVM reported.

Kamarie’s body was found in an abandoned house in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue in Phenix City, WRBL previously reported. The house is next to West End Cemetery.

Siple, who waived extradition to Alabama, was charged with three counts of felony murder and human trafficking in connection with the asphyxiation death and sexual assault of her 5-year-old daughter, WRBL reported.

Siple, who also goes by Kristy Hoskins, had an initial court hearing Wednesday in front of Russell County District Court Judge Walter Gray. The judge ordered her held without bond, WRBL reported.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, was arrested two weeks ago and charged with capital murder in Kamarie’s death. Williams faces the death penalty if convicted.

Williams was captured Dec. 13 at the Bamboo Motel on Opelika Road, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported, citing Taylor.

Initial evidence pointed to asphyxiation as Kamarie’s cause of death, Taylor said at a previous news conference.

In a news conference before a gag order was issued in the case, Taylor said Siple and Williams had a prior relationship. The sheriff also said the girl had been sexually assaulted, but Williams was not initially charged with a sex crime.

Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, issued a statement Tuesday night to WRBL through a family spokesperson after Siple was arrested.

“The amount of pain Kristy has caused by ripping Kamarie out of our lives will never cease. We are glad to see that she has been arrested. We are one step closer to justice for Kamarie. It’s our hope that justice is served. Kristy should receive whatever the maximum penalty she can get,” the statement read, according to WRBL. “… She’s a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves.”

Circuit Court Judge David Johnson issued a gag order in Williams’ case because of the initial media coverage, WRBL reported.

Williams has a history of child abuse allegations and was not listed on any sex offender registries, the Ledger-Enquirer reported, citing Taylor.

In 2009, Williams was charged with abuse of children in Phenix City but was acquitted of charges in 2012, the Ledger-Enquirer reported. He faced a similar charge in Columbus, but Taylor told the Columbus newspaper he was not sure of that case’s outcome. Williams also was identified as a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old in Alaska, but he was never charged due to lack of evidence, Taylor told the Ledger-Enquirer.