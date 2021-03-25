Ga. House speaker: State police may need to tackle Atlanta crime

State House Speaker David Ralston, a Blue Ridge Republican, said Friday he didn’t think the city of Atlanta was capable of reining in rising crime on its own.
Ralston announced that a House committee is planning hearings to determine if state troopers should be brought in. The speaker cited the city’s increase in homicides in 2020, when Atlanta saw more killings than it had in two decades, and complained that state lawmakers have had vehicles stolen and apartments burglarized.
“Atlanta has a crime problem and doesn’t seem to be able to bring it under control,” Ralston said at a news conference. “Sadly, the facts paint a chilling reality: not only is crime on the rise in every corner of this city, but we are losing the fight against crime.”
Ralston also detailed his concerns in a letter to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat embarking on a reelection campaign in which crime is a significant issue. The mayor’s office hasn’t yet responded to Ralston’s statements.
Though most more serious crime fell in 2020, Atlanta saw 157 homicides, a 58% increase from 2019. In recent days, the city has acknowledged the continuing struggles, as well as lower-than-expected arrest figures in open cases.
Officials have developed a plan to stem the violence, which the mayor is expected to unveil in her upcoming state of the city address, Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant told Channel 2 Actions News.
“Violent crime is up, but the strategies that we have in place will absolutely have an effect on it, and we will see those numbers trend downward,” Bryant said.
The ACLU of Georgia questioned Ralston’s priorities.
“It is hard to view this as constructive at a time when the Legislature is engaged in voter suppression and laying the foundation for a takeover of county election boards,” said Andrea Young, the nonprofit’s executive director.
