Ga. House speaker: State police may need to tackle Atlanta crime

Ralston announced that a House committee is planning hearings to determine if state troopers should be brought in. The speaker cited the city’s increase in homicides in 2020, when Atlanta saw more killings than it had in two decades, and complained that state lawmakers have had vehicles stolen and apartments burglarized.

“Atlanta has a crime problem and doesn’t seem to be able to bring it under control,” Ralston said at a news conference. “Sadly, the facts paint a chilling reality: not only is crime on the rise in every corner of this city, but we are losing the fight against crime.”