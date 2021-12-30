Georgia high school band director accused of inappropriate relationship

Caption The band director at Mary Persons High School has been arrested on felony warrants after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant Miles Benson, who is also a coach at the school, faces felony warrants for sexual exploitation of children and sexual conduct by person with supervisory authority, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office) Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office Caption The band director at Mary Persons High School has been arrested on felony warrants after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant Miles Benson, who is also a coach at the school, faces felony warrants for sexual exploitation of children and sexual conduct by person with supervisory authority, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office) Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Monroe County Board of Education and the Monroe County district attorney’s office in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact investigator Marilynne Fitts at 478-994-7287.