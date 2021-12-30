Hamburger icon
Georgia high school band director accused of inappropriate relationship

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

The band director at Mary Persons High School has been arrested on felony warrants after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant Miles Benson, who is also a coach at the school, faces felony warrants for sexual exploitation of children and sexual conduct by person with supervisory authority, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators arrested Benson on Thursday, according to the release.

A complaint was reported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office of sexually explicit material transmitted between Benson and a juvenile who was his student at the high school, according to the release.

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Monroe County Board of Education and the Monroe County district attorney’s office in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact investigator Marilynne Fitts at 478-994-7287.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Investigations
