Georgia, Florida men shoot each other’s daughters during road rage, sheriff says

At some point, Hale pulled his Dodge alongside Allison’s Nissan, rolled down his window and began shouting for Allison to pull over, Leeper said. The confrontation continued and Leeper said someone in Hale’s vehicle threw a water bottle into Allison’s vehicle.

That’s when Allison pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot into Hale’s pickup truck before driving away, Leeper said.

”Allison stated the reason he fired his weapon was to get out of the whole situation,” the sheriff added.

The shot went through the passenger door and struck Hale’s 5-year-old in the leg, according to Leeper. When Hale realized his daughter had been shot, he caught up to Allison and fired every bullet that was in his magazine, the sheriff said. At least three struck the Nissan.

One bullet went through the back of the vehicle and hit Allison’s 14-year-old daughter in the back, causing a collapsed lung, Leeper said.

As both drivers continued speeding, they noticed a patrol car along the highway, and Leeper said they both stopped, got out of their vehicles and began arguing. After the deputy broke up the fight, EMS was called to the scene and the two girls were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

”Thankfully, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have very easily turned out that way,” Leeper said. “There could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men.”

Hale and Allison were booked into the Nassau jail and bonded out after their first court appearances.