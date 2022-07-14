Georgia day care worker gets life in prison for molesting children

Tredway, who started working at the day care in the fall of 2021, pleaded guilty to 12 charges, including aggravated sodomy, child molestation and cruelty to children. Several of the children’s parents and grandparents gave victim impact statements at Tredway’s sentencing.

“Our kids are taught to trust their teachers,” said Chafin, calling the abuse vile. “He was their teacher and he violated that trust. We’re glad that justice has been served. Hopefully these children can move forward.”

A judge sentenced Tredway to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus an additional 20 years. Five of those 20 years must be served in confinement, meaning he won’t be eligible for parole for at least three decades.

The day care said in January that Tredway passed a background check before being hired and that he previously worked at another day care.