Georgia day care owner faces child abuse charges after GBI investigation

The owner of an East Dublin day care was arrested this month following a GBI investigation into allegations of child abuse.

The owner of an East Dublin day care was arrested this month following a GBI investigation into allegations of child abuse.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

A Georgia day care owner faces several felonies following a GBI investigation into claims of abuse at her Laurens County business, officials announced Wednesday.

Sharon Mills, a 49-year-old Rockledge woman, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree cruelty to children, tampering with evidence, influencing a witness and giving false statements/writings.

Mills operated the Roseland Child Care Center in East Dublin. The GBI investigated allegations of child abuse at the center that surfaced after a mother reported visible injuries to her child.

The state agency opened the investigation March 2 at the behest of East Dublin police Chief Bill Luecke.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI’s regional investigation office in Eastman at 478-374-6988, or call the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477, or visiting the tips site online.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

