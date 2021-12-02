GBI: South Georgia man shot by deputy after domestic dispute call

It’s the 90th officer-involved shooting the state agency has investigated this year and the third in 24 hours. Fifty of those 90 shootings have been deadly. Last year, the GBI was requested to handle 96 such incidents.

Late Tuesday, a Clayton County police officer was shot and killed and a second officer was injured after responding to a domestic disturbance. Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was one of four people who died during the incident in Rex, police said.

Laxson was the third Georgia officer killed in the line of duty in the past month and the eighth in 2021. Officer Alex Chandler was shot in the hand. The suspect, identified by the GBI as 35-year-old Arthur Allen Gilliam, was killed. Two women, whose names have not been released, also died, and a 12-year-old boy was shot in the face but survived.

Explore GBI to probe deadly shooting at end of DeKalb manhunt

A few hours later, two DeKalb County deputies were shot while attempting to serve a man with an arrest warrant. Investigators Ja’rad Hunt and Aaron Jackson survived and are recovering at a hospital, but the suspect, Edward Allen Gatling, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with multiple law enforcement agencies after an hourslong manhunt.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally. After the agency finishes its independent investigation into the Rochelle incident, the results will be turned over to the Cordele Circuit District Attorney’s Office.