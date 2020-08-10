GBI seeks video of Waycross police shooting

The GBI is seeking any video residents may have taken of a Saturday police shooting involving juveniles in Waycross.
The agency, which investigates most police shootings in Georgia, said no bodycam or dashcam footage exists of the shooting, in which police have been accused by residents of shooting toward several children – ages 9, 12 and 14 – who ran from a car during a traffic stop. The GBI said Monday it had no evidence to suggest any shots were fired at the kids who ran away.
Instead, the agency said police shot toward the car as the 16-year-old driver was allegedly driving it toward an officer. No one was struck by the gunfire. The driver, as well as a 15-year-old passenger, have been charged. The 15-year-old is accused of trying to take an officer’s gun, obstruction and possession of a firearm by a minor. The 16-year-old faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and driving without a license in addition to traffic violations. Because they are charged as juveniles, their names haven’t been released.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said the officer attempted but failed to turn on his bodycam in time to capture the shooting. The Waycross Police Department doesn’t have dashcam video.
Relatives of the minors involved have said the three youngest jumped out of the car and ran home because they were frightened by an officer following them for several miles without activating the patrol car’s lights. The GBI says the officer followed the vehicle for “several minutes to obtain the license plate” because the driver had run a stop sign.
Two officers involved in the situation have been placed on administrative leave, the Associated Press reported, citing a statement released by Waycross police. Attempts to reach the police department weren’t successful Monday.
Ferrell Malone Sr., a Waycross minister and activist troubled by Saturday’s shooting, noted that once the GBI completes its investigation, the decision of whether to charge the officers will fall to Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill. Malone has helped lead so far unsuccessful recall efforts against Barnhill because of the DA’s handling of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting. In that case, Arbery, 25, died after an encounter with three white men in a subdivision outside Brunswick.
Barnhill faced national criticism for attempting to clear the men involved in the case, now being handled by Cobb County DA Joyette Holmes. Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, a former investigator for the Brunswick DA’s office, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, remain jailed without bond on felony murder and other charges. Barnhill has said he couldn’t comment on the Arbery case.
“I don’t think there’s any level of justice he can provide for us (in the Waycross shooting),” Malone said of Barnhill. “He needs to be gone.”
Malone said he’s spoken with the parents of the children who were in the car.
“The children are not in a good state,” said Malone, a regional president for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. “They’re scared. They’re nervous.”
Macedonia Baptist Church, where Malone is senior pastor, is hosting a community meeting Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for residents to discuss how they feel the city should respond to the situation.
In a post on Facebook, Waycross Mayor Michael-Angelo James said city leaders “take this very seriously.”
He thanked residents for their patience as officials give out what information they can while not compromising the investigation. The mayor said he expected to release a more detailed statement Tuesday.
The GBI said it has so far only been able to interview one of the children who ran from the car.
The agency asked anyone with information, or video, to call 912-389-4103.