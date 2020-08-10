GBI seeks video of Waycross police shooting

Two officers involved in the situation have been placed on administrative leave, the Associated Press reported, citing a statement released by Waycross police. Attempts to reach the police department weren’t successful Monday.

Ferrell Malone Sr., a Waycross minister and activist troubled by Saturday’s shooting, noted that once the GBI completes its investigation, the decision of whether to charge the officers will fall to Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill. Malone has helped lead so far unsuccessful recall efforts against Barnhill because of the DA’s handling of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting. In that case, Arbery, 25, died after an encounter with three white men in a subdivision outside Brunswick.

Barnhill faced national criticism for attempting to clear the men involved in the case, now being handled by Cobb County DA Joyette Holmes. Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, a former investigator for the Brunswick DA’s office, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, remain jailed without bond on felony murder and other charges. Barnhill has said he couldn’t comment on the Arbery case.

“I don’t think there’s any level of justice he can provide for us (in the Waycross shooting),” Malone said of Barnhill. “He needs to be gone.”

Malone said he’s spoken with the parents of the children who were in the car.

“The children are not in a good state,” said Malone, a regional president for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. “They’re scared. They’re nervous.”

Macedonia Baptist Church, where Malone is senior pastor, is hosting a community meeting Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for residents to discuss how they feel the city should respond to the situation.

In a post on Facebook, Waycross Mayor Michael-Angelo James said city leaders “take this very seriously.”

He thanked residents for their patience as officials give out what information they can while not compromising the investigation. The mayor said he expected to release a more detailed statement Tuesday.

The GBI said it has so far only been able to interview one of the children who ran from the car.

The agency asked anyone with information, or video, to call 912-389-4103.