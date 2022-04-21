GBI: Savannah man arrested after shooting at police from inside truck

Officers from multiple agencies responded around 8 a.m. after a truck driver called 911 to report that a man, later identified as 25-year-old Joseff Orion Smith, had climbed into his truck that was parked in a lot at 6069 Commerce Boulevard, according to a GBI news release. The driver said he had an unsecured handgun inside, and the man had locked himself inside.

Police ordered Smith to get out of the truck, but he refused and at some point fired at officers, the release states. A Port Wentworth police officer returned fire, though neither Smith nor the officers were injured.