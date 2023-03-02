GBI: Man fatally shot while fleeing arrest in police vehicle; Ashburn cop injured

The incident began as a burglary investigation being conducted by the Sycamore Police Department, the GBI said in a statement. In search of the suspect, Sycamore police contacted Ashburn police and provided them with information on the suspect and a description of his vehicle.

Ashburn police officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over, but the man, identified as 25-year-old Daniel Scott, refused to stop, according to the GBI. During the pursuit, the state agency said Scott rammed his vehicle into an Ashburn officer’s vehicle, injuring the officer. The officer’s injuries were determined to be not life-threatening.