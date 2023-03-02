X
GBI: Man fatally shot while fleeing arrest in police vehicle; Ashburn cop injured

Credit: GBI

Credit: GBI

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A man who was able to gain access to a patrol vehicle Wednesday after being taken into custody was fatally shot by Ashburn police officers, the GBI said.

The incident began as a burglary investigation being conducted by the Sycamore Police Department, the GBI said in a statement. In search of the suspect, Sycamore police contacted Ashburn police and provided them with information on the suspect and a description of his vehicle.

Ashburn police officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over, but the man, identified as 25-year-old Daniel Scott, refused to stop, according to the GBI. During the pursuit, the state agency said Scott rammed his vehicle into an Ashburn officer’s vehicle, injuring the officer. The officer’s injuries were determined to be not life-threatening.

Scott then got out of his vehicle and officers attempted to arrest him. After a brief struggle, the GBI said Scott was placed in the backseat of a police vehicle to be taken to the Turner County Jail.

At some point, Scott was able to gain access to the front of the police vehicle and tried to drive off, the agency confirmed. While he was trying to escape, the GBI said he began to strike other police vehicles.

Some officers standing near the vehicles being struck then shot at the police vehicle Scott was driving, the GBI said. Scott was hit by at least one bullet and taken to the Tift Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The GBI will be conducting an independent investigation into Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting, which marks the 16th such incident the agency has been asked to investigate this year.

