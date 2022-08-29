GBI to probe after South Georgia officer injured in shootout with suspect

Officers were responding to the 1700 block of First Avenue to arrest a suspect with multiple felony warrants, according to a news release from police in Moultrie, which is located in Colquitt County about 25 miles southwest of Tifton.

When officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he fired at officers and barricaded himself in a room when they returned fire, the release states. One Moultrie police officer was injured and was taken to a hospital but has since been released.