GBI to probe after South Georgia officer injured in shootout with suspect

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

The GBI is investigating after a South Georgia police officer was injured in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect overnight Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers were responding to the 1700 block of First Avenue to arrest a suspect with multiple felony warrants, according to a news release from police in Moultrie, which is located in Colquitt County about 25 miles southwest of Tifton.

When officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he fired at officers and barricaded himself in a room when they returned fire, the release states. One Moultrie police officer was injured and was taken to a hospital but has since been released.

The suspect, who has not been identified publicly, was eventually taken into custody and is being held at the Colquitt County jail.

The GBI has confirmed it is investigating the incident and was expected to release more details Monday.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

