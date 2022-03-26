GBI investigating after man shot, killed in Canton in incident with police

The GBI is investigating after a man was shot and killed during a clash with officers in Canton early Saturday morning, according to a statement from police.
Officers responded to a trouble call at 1:28 a.m. in the Southern Lights at Great Sky subdivision. When police arrived at a home in the 400 block of Parkbrook Way, they encountered a man with a gun, according to department officials.
Police said the man was killed after shots were fired. No officers were injured during the incident.
The police statement did not say whether the victim fired any shots at officers or reveal any other details about the shooting.
GBI officials have yet to issue a statement on the incident.
The shooting is the 32nd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. By the same time last year, there had been 17.
According to reports, Savannah police have asked the GBI to investigate an officer-involved shooting from this morning, but the GBI also has not released details on that case.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author