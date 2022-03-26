GBI investigating after man shot, killed in Canton in incident with police

The shooting is the 32nd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. By the same time last year, there had been 17.

According to reports, Savannah police have asked the GBI to investigate an officer-involved shooting from this morning, but the GBI also has not released details on that case.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

