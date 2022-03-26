ajc logo
X

GBI investigating after man shot, killed in Canton in incident with police

A man was shot and killed during an encounter with Canton police early Saturday morning.

caption arrowCaption
A man was shot and killed during an encounter with Canton police early Saturday morning.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

The GBI is investigating after a man was shot and killed during a clash with officers in Canton early Saturday morning, according to a statement from police.

Officers responded to a trouble call at 1:28 a.m. in the Southern Lights at Great Sky subdivision. When police arrived at a home in the 400 block of Parkbrook Way, they encountered a man with a gun, according to department officials.

Police said the man was killed after shots were fired. No officers were injured during the incident.

The police statement did not say whether the victim fired any shots at officers or reveal any other details about the shooting.

GBI officials have yet to issue a statement on the incident.

The shooting is the 32nd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. By the same time last year, there had been 17.

According to reports, Savannah police have asked the GBI to investigate an officer-involved shooting from this morning, but the GBI also has not released details on that case.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Police: Man shot, killed at SE Atlanta convenience store in targeted attack
1h ago
Man dies in Gwinnett house fire Friday night
2h ago
Police seek help to solve Atlanta college student’s killing outside funeral banquet
16h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top