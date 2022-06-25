ajc logo
GBI investigating after 2 children die in Paulding County fire

Two children died and two others were hospitalized with burn wounds they suffered in a house fire Friday night in Paulding County, fire officials confirmed.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

The blaze broke out around 9:20 p.m. at a home along Woodwind Drive in Yorkville, an unincorporated area of west Paulding, according to Paulding County Fire-Rescue spokesman Lt. Steve Mapes.

Firefighters were dispatched to attack the blaze, but two children in the home died at the scene. Two others were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with burns, and a fifth sustained non-life-threatening leg injury, Mapes said.

Fire officials could not immediately release the victims’ ages or details about how the blaze began. Mapes noted that all five victims are children.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are now investigating the fatal fire.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

