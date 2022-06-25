GBI investigating after 2 children die in Paulding County fire

The blaze broke out around 9:20 p.m. at a home along Woodwind Drive in Yorkville, an unincorporated area of west Paulding, according to Paulding County Fire-Rescue spokesman Lt. Steve Mapes.

Firefighters were dispatched to attack the blaze, but two children in the home died at the scene. Two others were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with burns, and a fifth sustained non-life-threatening leg injury, Mapes said.