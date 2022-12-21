GBI investigating 2 police shootings in Middle Georgia; 1 suspect remains at large

About 2½ hours later, the GBI was called to Toomsboro, about an hour away, to investigate after a man allegedly pointed a weapon at Wilkinson County sheriff’s deputies who were trying to arrest him.

The man, identified as 55-year-old Christopher Thomas Ford, had been in a shed when deputies showed up at his house to arrest him at about 1:30 p.m. He had active warrants for terroristic threats, the GBI said.

When Ford came out of the shed, he had a shotgun and pointed it at deputies, according to the GBI. One of them fired at Ford, missing him. He then ran into the woods and remains at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

No law enforcement officers were injured in either incident.

Tuesday’s cases marked the 110th and 111th officer-involved shootings the GBI has been asked to investigate this year, up from a total of 100 from last year.