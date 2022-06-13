GBI: Georgia officer illegally searched database for information about exes

Rory Haynes, a 54-year-old Greenville officer, allegedly looked up the names of individuals, such as his ex-wife and ex-girlfriends, on his computer more than 40 times “without a legitimate law enforcement purpose and in violation of departmental policy and Georgia law,” a GBI news release states.

Greenville police requested that the GBI investigate the allegations that Haynes misused the agency’s Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) terminal for personal use.