ajc logo
X

GBI: Georgia officer illegally searched database for information about exes

Rory Haynes allegedly looked up the names of individuals, such as his ex-wife and ex-girlfriends, on his computer more than 40 times “without a legitimate law enforcement purpose."

Combined ShapeCaption
Rory Haynes allegedly looked up the names of individuals, such as his ex-wife and ex-girlfriends, on his computer more than 40 times “without a legitimate law enforcement purpose."

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Georgia police officer was arrested Thursday on charges of invasion of privacy and misuse of agency information, according to the GBI.

Rory Haynes, a 54-year-old Greenville officer, allegedly looked up the names of individuals, such as his ex-wife and ex-girlfriends, on his computer more than 40 times “without a legitimate law enforcement purpose and in violation of departmental policy and Georgia law,” a GBI news release states.

Greenville police requested that the GBI investigate the allegations that Haynes misused the agency’s Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) terminal for personal use.

The GCIC was founded by executive order in 1972 by Gov. Jimmy Carter in order to provide criminal justice agencies with “more complete, accurate and timely information about crime and criminals to combat crime,” according to the GBI website.

Haynes was charged with one count of computer invasion of privacy, one count of unauthorized request or disclosures of criminal history information, and one count of violation of oath of office, according to the release. Additional charges are possible, the GBI said.

He was booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, the release states. Once it is complete, the case will be passed on to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

About the Author

Follow Mary Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

Editors' Picks
A.J. Minter might be best reliever in majors right now2h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t.
10h ago
Three Atlanta United players have resumed training
8h ago
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
2h ago
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
2h ago
Herschel Walker said he worked in law enforcement — he didn’t
2h ago
The Latest
Stockbridge man accused of raping 15-year-old girl in shed
1h ago
‘A bullet can never silence his voice’: Mourners remember Atlanta rapper Trouble
1h ago
Police: Clayton County officer injured after being hit by suspect’s vehicle
2h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top