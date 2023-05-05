X

GBI: Driver killed, state officer hurt during shooting, pursuit in SE Georgia

Credit: GBI

Credit: GBI

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 38 minutes ago

A driver was killed and a state officer was injured following a shooting and chase in southeast Georgia on Thursday evening, authorities said.

Walter Kye Herman, 29, was shot by a Motor Carrier Compliance Division officer near a Bryan County highway after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop and dragged the officer about 500 feet with his vehicle, according to the GBI.

“The officer fired his weapon, causing both he and Herman to fall from the car, which eventually came to a stop,” the GBI stated. “Herman died at the scene.”

According to the state agency, the officer was at a convenience store on Ga. 280 near I-16 when he noticed a hit-and-run and started pursuing the vehicle. Herman eventually stopped the car and the officer, who was not publicly identified, approached the driver’s-side door.

After a brief conversation, the officer tried putting handcuffs on Herman, who sped away, authorities said. But the officer was still reaching inside the car at that point, causing him to be dragged about one-tenth of a mile, the GBI said.

The vehicle hit a road sign and started traveling down an embankment before the officer shot Herman, according to the state agency, which was asked to investigate the shooting at the request of the Department of Public Safety.

It’s unclear if Herman died from the gunshot wound. His body will be taken to the Coastal Crime Lab Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for an autopsy.

The GBI said the officer was taken to a hospital with injuries to his “lower extremities.”

The shooting occurred about 25 miles northwest of downtown Savannah.

Thursday’s incident was the 36th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. At this time last year, the state agency had investigated 45 such shootings.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From our publisher: We don’t have to live this way3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘This is great news’: Midtown shooting survivors improving; 1 being released
5h ago

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge
12h ago

Questions remain after Midtown shooting

Questions remain after Midtown shooting

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

2nd suspect charged with murder after man shot in head near Norcross, cops say
2h ago
1 arrested months after Coweta double homicide; additional suspects sought
2h ago
YSL Case: Young Thug’s brother back in jail on gun charge
3h ago
Featured

Cinco de Mayo deals and where to celebrate around Atlanta
How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the US
9h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top