GBI: Driver killed, state officer hurt during shooting, pursuit in SE Georgia

The vehicle hit a road sign and started traveling down an embankment before the officer shot Herman, according to the state agency, which was asked to investigate the shooting at the request of the Department of Public Safety.

It’s unclear if Herman died from the gunshot wound. His body will be taken to the Coastal Crime Lab Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for an autopsy.

The GBI said the officer was taken to a hospital with injuries to his “lower extremities.”

The shooting occurred about 25 miles northwest of downtown Savannah.

Thursday’s incident was the 36th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. At this time last year, the state agency had investigated 45 such shootings.