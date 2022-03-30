ajc logo
GBI: Douglas County jail deputy accused of sleeping with inmate gets arrested

Credit: AJC File

GBI investigators charged a Douglas County jail deputy Tuesday following a months long investigation into reports he had sex with a female inmate.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

A Douglas County deputy faces rape allegations and remained locked up Tuesday at the jail he once guarded after GBI investigators alleged he had sex with a female inmate, according to a statement of the state agency.

Austin Cole Sluder, 27, of Douglasville, was charged with improper sexual contact and violation of oath of office by a public officer.

The GBI spent months investigating reports of sexual misconduct concerning Sluder.

Officials at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate the sexual assault allegations against him on Oct. 27.

Sluder was sworn in at the Sheriff’s Office in September. According to GBI officials, he had inappropriate sexual contact with the unidentified inmate Sept. 17.

Sluder’s status at the Sheriff’s Office was not clear Tuesday. Agency officials did not immediately respond to questions on whether he was terminated or placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

