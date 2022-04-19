ajc logo
X

GBI: Deputies fatally shoot man following high-speed chase in NW Georgia

Gordon County deputies said a man reached for his waist after a high-speed chase Tuesday.

Combined ShapeCaption
Gordon County deputies said a man reached for his waist after a high-speed chase Tuesday.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A high-speed chase in northwest Georgia on Tuesday came to an end when deputies shot and killed the driver trying to evade custody, authorities said.

Officials identified the suspect as Chris Honea, a 26-year-old Rossville man, and said he “made a movement toward his waist” as officers closed in to arrest him. That’s when the officers opened fire on Honea, who died at the scene.

Now the GBI is investigating the 42nd officer-involved shooting the state agency has been asked to handle this year.

According to GBI officials, the incident began when Ringgold police attempted to stop Honea’s car for speeding southbound on I-75. The chase ensued when Honea refused to stop and it eventually reached Gordon County, where deputies there took the lead, the GBI said in a statement.

They performed a PIT maneuver on Honea’s car, which caused it to swerve off the interstate and go down an embankment, according to the statement.

Even after the crash, Honea refused to follow authorities’ commands as they tried taking him into custody, investigators said. GBI officials said the Gordon County deputies shot at Honea when he appeared to reach for his waist. The GBI did not say if a weapon was found at the scene.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct Honea’s autopsy.

No deputies were injured during Tuesday’s shooting.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration3h ago
Jhabre Wilson (left) and Davion White are charged with murder in the New Year's Eve shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Douglasville. (Credit: Douglasville Police Department)

Credit: Douglasville Police Department

Bond denied for 5th suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death at New Year’s Eve party
1h ago
April 19, 2022 Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: Crowds of the masked and the unmasked went through the security line at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 where the airport issued a statement Tuesday morning saying masks are now Òoptional for employees, passengers, and visitorsÓ at the airport. ÒAlthough a mask mandate will no longer be enforced, employees, passengers, and visitors are reminded that masks continue to offer a level of protection against the covid virus,Ó the airport said. Delta said its employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they choose to, adding that wearing a well-fitting mask Òprotects the wearer.Ó Delta added that given the unexpected nature of the announcement, following the federal ruling Monday: ÒYou may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours as this news is more broadly communicated Ð remember to show understanding and patience with others who may not be aware enforcement is no longer required.Ó Delta said it would update its communications to customers and signs and announcements in airports. The airline also added that mask mandates in other countries may still be in effect. Delta CEO Ed Bastian last week told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that if the federal mask mandate were lifted, Delta would not require masks on flights. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
4h ago
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Delta sparks backlash for calling COVID-19 ‘ordinary seasonal virus’
10h ago
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Delta sparks backlash for calling COVID-19 ‘ordinary seasonal virus’
10h ago
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan will be sentenced in August in the federal hate crimes case over Ahmaud Arbery's murder.

3 convicted of hate crimes in Arbery murder to be sentenced in August
2h ago
The Latest
Ex-bakery owner pleads guilty to his role in 2014 stabbing of business partner
38m ago
WATCH: Police release video of man accused of killing restaurant security guard
1h ago
Bond denied for 5th suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death at New Year’s Eve party
1h ago
Featured
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
3h ago
Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
4h ago
Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top