GBI called in after South Georgia deps have shootout with suspect during standoff

Hall was arrested at the end of standoff and charged with aggravated assault, first-degree criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Authorities at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office requested an independent GBI investigation into the officers’ use of force Wednesday. The state agency will also conduct an aggravated assault investigation against Hall, officials said in Thursday’s statement.

Decatur is a rural county in South Georgia just north of Tallahassee and the state’s border with the Florida Panhandle.

This marks the 48th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate so far this year. That’s 20 more than the state agency had been tasked with by this time last year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.