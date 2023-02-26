X
GBI arrests South Ga. police chief; command staff resigns after interim placed

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

A South Georgia police department’s command staff and some officers resigned Saturday after an interim chief was named following the GBI’s arrest of their previous chief, according to authorities.

Homerville police Chief Dearin “Mack” Drury, 40, was arrested last week after a Feb. 19 incident during which evidence was improperly handled, according to the state agency.

That incident was reported to the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, which then asked the GBI to conduct the investigation.

The GBI has not disclosed the details of its findings, but Drury faces multiple charges, including theft by taking, possession of marijuana, false statements and writings and violation of oath of office. He turned himself in Wednesday.

On Saturday, multiple officers resigned after the city appointed an interim chief, the sheriff’s office confirmed in a statement.

In its public response, the sheriff’s office defended the Homerville officers, stating that they could not be expected to follow orders from the governing body that hired the chief, citing alleged actions by the City Council and city manager that disrupted work by the police department.

“The officers were under no obligation to continue their employment with a city council and city manager who has repeatedly taken steps to undermine their positions, blatantly encourage unrest, attempt to bully them into not enforcing laws in the city, and obstruct investigations,” the statement read. “Those officers have integrity ... and no law enforcement officer should be forced to work in an agency that will not allow them to do their jobs.”

The city’s interim chief is James Herndon, according to the sheriff’s office. Herndon unsuccessfully ran for Cobb County sheriff in 2020.

ExploreCandidate for Cobb Sheriff files lawsuit against incumbent

The GBI’s investigation continues, and once it’s done, its findings will be turned over to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
