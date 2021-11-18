GBI: Armed robbery suspect fatally shot after pointing gun at officers

Deputies in Crawford County received a tip that Kevin Mark Soles, 37, who was wanted in connection with a robbery in Bibb County, was at a residence in Byron, the GBI said in a news release. When they arrived in the 400 block of Jordan Road, deputies said the man ran into a wooded area behind the house.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office requested help from police in Byron and deputies in Peach and Bibb counties to locate the suspect. When Soles was eventually found in the woods, officers noted he had a gun in his hand, the GBI said.