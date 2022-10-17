Gas leak prompts evacuation at Canton child care center

A child care center in Cherokee County was evacuated following a gas leak in front of the property, Canton police said Monday afternoon.
River Green Avenue between Brooks Drive and Retreat Lane is closed due to the leak in front of River Green Academy, police said in a Facebook post. No injuries have been reported, and school bus traffic should not be affected. The leak should be fixed by about 7:30 p.m., police added.
Police are asking drivers to use the River Bend Way entrance into the River Green subdivision. Brooke Drive and Retreat Lane are still accessible, according to officials.
Cherokee officials told Channel 2 Action News that Atlanta Gas Light workers have been called in to repair the line.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com