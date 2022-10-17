BreakingNews
Suspect arrested in Alabama, charged with murder in Thursday's Buckhead homicide
Gas leak prompts evacuation at Canton child care center

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 4 minutes ago

A child care center in Cherokee County was evacuated following a gas leak in front of the property, Canton police said Monday afternoon.

River Green Avenue between Brooks Drive and Retreat Lane is closed due to the leak in front of River Green Academy, police said in a Facebook post. No injuries have been reported, and school bus traffic should not be affected. The leak should be fixed by about 7:30 p.m., police added.

Police are asking drivers to use the River Bend Way entrance into the River Green subdivision. Brooke Drive and Retreat Lane are still accessible, according to officials.

Cherokee officials told Channel 2 Action News that Atlanta Gas Light workers have been called in to repair the line.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Monday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
