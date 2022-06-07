Gas leak in SE Atlanta prompts evacuation, road closure

A residential block in southeast Atlanta was evacuated Tuesday night following a natural gas leak, authorities said.
The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said the evacuation got underway shortly after 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Kirkwood Avenue.
Officials blocked off a short stretch of Kirkwood Avenue off between Selman Street and Chester Avenue.
It was not immediately clear if anyone suffered any injuries or how many residents had to be evacuated. Fire department officials did not say what may have caused the gas leak.
We’re working to learn more.
