ajc logo
X

Gas leak in SE Atlanta prompts evacuation, road closure

A gas leak on Kirkwood Avenue in southeast Atlanta caused an evacuation Tuesday, city fire officials said.

Combined ShapeCaption
A gas leak on Kirkwood Avenue in southeast Atlanta caused an evacuation Tuesday, city fire officials said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

A residential block in southeast Atlanta was evacuated Tuesday night following a natural gas leak, authorities said.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said the evacuation got underway shortly after 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Kirkwood Avenue.

Officials blocked off a short stretch of Kirkwood Avenue off between Selman Street and Chester Avenue.

It was not immediately clear if anyone suffered any injuries or how many residents had to be evacuated. Fire department officials did not say what may have caused the gas leak.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial3h ago
Roswell preschool teachers fired, charged with child cruelty
2h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
12h ago
Messages reveal alleged effort to draw Democrat out of Georgia PSC district
5h ago
Messages reveal alleged effort to draw Democrat out of Georgia PSC district
5h ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
3h ago
The Latest
Witness describes chaotic Buckhead shooting that shattered Sephora storefront
1h ago
BREAKING: 10-year-old shot in SW Atlanta, police say
2h ago
Warrant reveals new details about fatal shooting of Atlanta rapper Trouble
2h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top