Gainesville High senior in coma after being accidentally hit by baseball bat

When Gainesville High School football fans gather Friday night for the Red Elephants’ third-round state playoff game against Woodward Academy, many thoughts will be on the school’s baseball program and an injured senior athlete.

Jeremy Medina, a pitcher and catcher on the 2022 baseball team, remains in a coma after an accident Monday on campus, according to a social media post by the school district. Medina was struck in the head by a bat while in a batting cage at about 1:20 p.m.

Medina is at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Hall County. No details were provided about how Medina was hit.