Gainesville High senior in coma after being accidentally hit by baseball bat

When Gainesville High School football fans gather Friday night for the Red Elephants’ third-round state playoff game against Woodward Academy, many thoughts will be on the school’s baseball program and an injured senior athlete.
Jeremy Medina, a pitcher and catcher on the 2022 baseball team, remains in a coma after an accident Monday on campus, according to a social media post by the school district. Medina was struck in the head by a bat while in a batting cage at about 1:20 p.m.
Medina is at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Hall County. No details were provided about how Medina was hit.
“The entire Gainesville community is devastated by the news,” school officials told Channel 2 Action News. “School administrators, the team and coaches are in contact with the family.”
The phrase #Pray4Jeremy was circulated on several social media accounts affiliated with the school and school district, and the athletics website posted words of affection after the news broke: “We love you Medina.”
Gainesville’s football team, which is 12-0 this season, visits Woodward (10-2) in the GHSA Class 6A state quarterfinals Friday night. The Elephants lost to Langston Hughes in the 2022 state championship game.
