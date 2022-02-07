Fulton commissioner’s law office target of suspected arson

Atlanta fire investigators are looking into an alleged arson Sunday night at the law office of a Fulton County commissioner.
A person who was inside the offices of Arrington & Phillips LLP in the 2200 block of Fairburn Road told investigators someone tried to set the back of the building on fire using a gas can, Atlanta Fire Department spokesperson Alyssa Richardson said.
Marvin S. Arrington Jr., a Fulton County commissioner representing District 5, is a partner at the firm.
Firefighters found a small fire at the rear of the building with an extension into an office, Richardson said. The blaze was extinguished with a water can.
The building had a moderate amount of smoke inside.
Credit: John Spink
Credit: John Spink
Arrington told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday night that a contractor was inside the building at the time, and a roll of toilet tissue also was left behind.
Arrington didn’t know why his law office would be targeted, the news station reported. No threats had been made and no vandalism had occurred at the property, he added.
The incident remains under investigation by Atlanta fire officials.
